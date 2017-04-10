Story highlights Norton breaks sevens try-scoring record

Fiji claims first tournament win of the season

Olympic champion beats South Africa 22-0 in the final

(CNN) England's Dan Norton made history at the Hong Kong Sevens by breaking the sport's all-time try-scoring record.

When he out-sprinted South Korea's defence to collect his own chip ahead, the 29-year-old scored the 245th try of his sevens career and surpassed the tally he had previously shared with Kenya's Collins Injera.

Fiji won the Hong Kong Sevens for the third consecutive year, convincingly beating South Africa's Blitzboks 22-0 in front of a sell-out crowd at the Hong Kong Stadium.

The victory lifts last year's Olympic champion above England to second in the overall standings. It was Fiji's first tournament win of the season, having previously lost finals in Dubai, Wellington, and Las Vegas.

The Blitzboks, who were playing in their eighth consecutive series final, still hold a 23-point lead at the top of the World Series standings with three tournaments remaining.

