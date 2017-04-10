Breaking News

Hong Kong Sevens: England's Dan Norton breaks all-time try-scoring record

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 7:42 AM ET, Mon April 10, 2017

Winger Dan Norton now has a record 246 tries in rugby sevens
Winger Dan Norton now has a record 246 tries in rugby sevens

  • Norton breaks sevens try-scoring record
  • Fiji claims first tournament win of the season
  • Olympic champion beats South Africa 22-0 in the final

(CNN)England's Dan Norton made history at the Hong Kong Sevens by breaking the sport's all-time try-scoring record.

When he out-sprinted South Korea's defence to collect his own chip ahead, the 29-year-old scored the 245th try of his sevens career and surpassed the tally he had previously shared with Kenya's Collins Injera.
Fiji won the Hong Kong Sevens for the third consecutive year, convincingly beating South Africa's Blitzboks 22-0 in front of a sell-out crowd at the Hong Kong Stadium.
    The victory lifts last year's Olympic champion above England to second in the overall standings. It was Fiji's first tournament win of the season, having previously lost finals in Dubai, Wellington, and Las Vegas.
    The Blitzboks, who were playing in their eighth consecutive series final, still hold a 23-point lead at the top of the World Series standings with three tournaments remaining.
    The Hong Kong Sevens event is known for its party atmosphere in the stands as much as for its entertainment on the pitch. It forms part of the Rugby Sevens World Series.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    The Hong Kong Sevens event is known for its party atmosphere in the stands as much as for its entertainment on the pitch. It forms part of the Rugby Sevens World Series.
    Dating back over 40 years ago, it is one of the most iconic events on the rugby calendar, with everyone -- even the referees (pictured) -- willing to embrace the tournament&#39;s festive spirit.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    Dating back over 40 years ago, it is one of the most iconic events on the rugby calendar, with everyone -- even the referees (pictured) -- willing to embrace the tournament's festive spirit.
    Those novelty sunglasses won&#39;t always be needed -- the weather can be unpredictable, with heavy rain often the forecast across the three-day event.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    Those novelty sunglasses won't always be needed -- the weather can be unpredictable, with heavy rain often the forecast across the three-day event.
    ... but the fans are willing to dress accordingly.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    ... but the fans are willing to dress accordingly.
    The crowd at the competition routinely tops 120,000 over the three days, and the same numbers were seen again for the 2017 edition.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    The crowd at the competition routinely tops 120,000 over the three days, and the same numbers were seen again for the 2017 edition.
    The 40,000-seater Hong Kong stadium was at near-maximum capacity. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    The 40,000-seater Hong Kong stadium was at near-maximum capacity.
    With the addition of a qualifying event, Hong Kong is the largest leg of the series with 28 teams competing over the weekend.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    With the addition of a qualifying event, Hong Kong is the largest leg of the series with 28 teams competing over the weekend.
    Despite not having competed in any of the world series events so far, South Korea has been invited to join the tournament and will compete in the group stages.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    Despite not having competed in any of the world series events so far, South Korea has been invited to join the tournament and will compete in the group stages.
    Hong Kong&#39;s party atmosphere has set a precedent for other World Series tournaments, most notably &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/20/sport/london-sevens-fancy-dress-rugby/&quot;&gt;London&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/03/02/sport/gallery/las-vegas-sevens-rugby-fans/&quot;&gt;Las Vegas&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    Hong Kong's party atmosphere has set a precedent for other World Series tournaments, most notably London and Las Vegas.
    It&#39;s the seventh leg of the 10-tournament series, which takes place across six months.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    It's the seventh leg of the 10-tournament series, which takes place across six months.
    The championship, which started in Dubai in December, concludes in London in May.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    The championship, which started in Dubai in December, concludes in London in May.
    Fijian sevens legend Waisele Serevi, who competed at the Hong Kong Sevens on a number of occasions, told CNN that &quot;I start to get goosebumps when you talk about the atmosphere in Hong Kong.&quot;
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    Fijian sevens legend Waisele Serevi, who competed at the Hong Kong Sevens on a number of occasions, told CNN that "I start to get goosebumps when you talk about the atmosphere in Hong Kong."
    He said that the crowd &quot;gives you more energy. Even when you are tired, it gives you more energy.&quot;
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    He said that the crowd "gives you more energy. Even when you are tired, it gives you more energy."
    &quot;Even if you have some pain, or knee injury or arm injury, whatever ... when you hear the people shouting when you are running onto the field you feel a lot of energy -- you want to perform,&quot; says Serevi.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    "Even if you have some pain, or knee injury or arm injury, whatever ... when you hear the people shouting when you are running onto the field you feel a lot of energy -- you want to perform," says Serevi.
    Throughout the years, the array of outfits have never failed to disappoint.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    Throughout the years, the array of outfits have never failed to disappoint.
    With everything from the classic superhero costumes...
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    With everything from the classic superhero costumes...
    To the outright weird.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    To the outright weird.
    Fiji has been victorious at the last three events.
    Photos: Dress to impress for the Hong Kong Sevens
    Fiji has been victorious at the last three events.
    Faster than Usian Bolt?

    Throughout the season, Norton has steadily chipped away at Injera's record, which was set in May last year.
    But while the Kenyan has found tries hard to come by of late -- he failed to score as Kenya lost 17-14 to Canada in Hong Kong -- Norton has been in blistering form.
    As well as topping the all-time charts, the prolific Englishman also leads the way with 36 tries in this season's World Series.
    "The hardest thing was trying to control my brain this week and concentrate on the process that got me there in the first place," said Norton after breaking the record.
    "It was always nice to get it out the way.
    "There's a lot more to come, but obviously Collins is still out there playing so now it's about doing as well as we can for our country and win as many tournaments as we can."
    While many players combine their sevens duties with the 15-aside game, Norton has played barely 30 seconds in the English Premiership -- a brief cameo off the bench for Gloucester nine years ago.
    Since then, Norton has established himself as one of the all-time great sevens specialists.
    CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 10: Dan Norton of England in action during day 1 of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens Pool C, England v Argentina match at Cape Town Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
    CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 10: Dan Norton of England in action during day 1 of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens Pool C, England v Argentina match at Cape Town Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

      Vancouver Sevens: Big win for England

    He has played for England in 64 World Series events and won Olympic silver with Great Britain in Rio last year.
    The winger in renowned for his blistering pace. Indeed, he once ran 2.7 seconds for 20 meters -- faster than Usain Bolt ran when the Jamaican set the 100m world record in 2009.

    Fiji finally delivers under great expectations

    The Hong Kong sevens is one of the most iconic events on the rugby calendar. With 120,000 fans attending over the three days, the usual array of colorful costumes and bold fancy dress was on display.
    For Fiji, there was relief to finally win its first tournament of the year.
    "With the quality of players we have here I'm very aware that we should be winning cups," said head coach Gareth Baber.
    "I'm also aware that Ben (Ryan, Fiji's former coach) did a great job and that we needed to keep the pressure on South Africa at the top of the table.
    "I knew they could do it -- it was just a matter of time before we could get it done."
    Meanwhile, Australia beat the USA to finish third -- its best result of the season so far. Spain won the Hong Kong Sevens qualifier event to book its place on next year's sevens circuit.
    The Sevens World Series resumes next weekend in Singapore.