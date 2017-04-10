Story highlights Cagliari striker, 18, makes history

Scores against Torino

Is Serie A's first North Korean goalscorer

(CNN) Cagliari striker Han Kwang-Song made history Sunday, becoming the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A, just a week on from his professional debut.

Han, a native of North Korea's capital Pyongyang, had only eight minutes of regulation time remaining when Cagliari coach Massimo Rastelli sent him into the fray during Sunday's 3-2 defeat by Torino.

But that didn't stop him beating England goalkeeper Joe Hart in the fifth minute of injury time, powering home a deft header and wheeling away in celebration.

"I am very happy with my first Serie A goal," Han enthused, revealing his footballing hero is Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I thank the team, the manager and my teammates. I feel at home in Cagliari."

