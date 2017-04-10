White House grapples with how to sell Trump's first 100 days

Story highlights President Donald Trump honored Neil Gorsuch Monday

His communications staff is working on 100 days messaging

(CNN) President Donald Trump's communications staff, facing the prospect of having to spin a largely win-less first 100 days in office, is grappling with how to tout the new President's first months on the job.

Communications director Mike Dubke called a meeting last week to strategize about how the White House will convince reporters -- and by extension, the country -- that the President has been an effective leader and scored a series of victories.

The key question in the meeting, first reported by Politico was , "How are you going to brand it?" one attendee said, referring to Trump's first 100 days.

The meeting, which multiple sources familiar said was part of what any competent communications shop would do ahead of a major milestone, was an attempt by Dubke and others at a collaborative effort to plan the coming weeks of communications.

The team rolled out whiteboards and large sheets of white paper to jot down ideas and allowed everyone on the staff to chime in about what accomplishments they believe the administration should tout.

Read More