Donald Trump's golf problem

Obama played 333 rounds of golf during his presidency

(CNN) Let's start here: Presidents -- all of them -- are entitled to some leisure time.

For the last two presidents, their preferred leisure time has been spent primarily playing golf. Which, again, is totally fine! Being president, in case you might not be able to guess, is a very stressful job. You need ways to blow off steam.

Given that, the fact that President Donald Trump has made 16 visits to his own golf courses since being sworn in shouldn't be a huge deal. He hasn't played golf on every one of these visits -- we don't know exactly what he's doing, due the fact that the White House releases very few details about his trips -- but he's been photographed actually playing golf on a number of those occasions, including Sunday.

The problem for Trump is -- and stop me if you've heard this one before -- the fact that he was very, very outspoken about the number of rounds of golf that President Barack Obama played during his time in the White House.

"@gretawire: PresObama is not busy talking to Congress about Syria..he is playing golf ...go figure" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2013

Obama, as many Democrats are quick to note, didn't play his first round of golf until later this month in 2009 -- at almost the 100-day mark of his presidency. (According to Mark Knoller, CBS's Mr. Know Everything when it comes to the presidency, Obama wound up playing 333 rounds of golf during his eight years as president .)

