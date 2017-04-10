Story highlights The Texas Gentlemen are a rock band based in Dallas

Austin, Texas (CNN) Musicians seem to be getting more political in the age of President Donald Trump, as artists are turning to their social media platforms and their lyrics to express their political views.

CNN caught up with Dallas-based rock band The Texas Gentlemen last month at the SXSW music festival, where the collective of songwriters and musicians reflected on the political climate and how it has impacted songwriting.

"Right now, I've personally started writing stuff that leans into the political realm more," Dan Creamer said. "It's sort of a situation at this point where, to me, if you don't say something, then you're saying something."

"Even if you don't address it directly, you can't live in this world right now and not be affected by the general sense of the way the world feels," said Kirby Brown, one of the collective's guest members. "Whether you're being overtly political or a little bit more clandestine, it's going to have an effect on what you write about."

