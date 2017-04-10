Americans back the Syria bombing. They're much more divided on what comes next

Story highlights The public liked the initial strike, likely because it was both limited and in response to a chemical attack roundly condemned as morally wrong

The American public has grown increasingly resistant to aggressive military actions in foreign countries following the latest war in Iraq

(CNN) Nearly six in 10 Americans approve of President Donald Trump's decision to strike at a Syrian air base from which chemical attacks were launched last week, according to a new CBS News national poll.

But that's where consensus -- or even the appearance of consensus -- ends. When prompted with four competing options about what the United States should do next, none of the quartet get more than 30 percent support from the public.

A divided public when it comes to next steps in Syria

Three in 10 say that they want airstrikes but no ground troops as a follow-up measure to last week's missile launches. Twenty-six percent want only diplomatic talks, while 18 percent favor the use of ground troops and 15 percent want no more US involvement at all.

That's a muddle if ever I've seen one. Digging into the numbers among self-identified partisans doesn't make it that much easier either. Thirty-seven percent of Republicans want more strikes without ground troops while another 34 percent favor the use of troops. A majority of independents favor either airstrikes without ground troops (30 percent) or diplomacy only (26 percent). Four in 10 Democrats prefer diplomacy alone.

Point being: For a politician who makes no secret of his affection for polls, Trump is facing a question about what's next in Syria that's very difficult, politically speaking, not to mention from a policy perspective.

