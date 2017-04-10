Trump celebrates Supreme Court success with Gorsuch

Story highlights Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch was sworn in Monday

President Donald Trump addressed the nomination fight from the Rose Garden

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump, in possibly his biggest win to date as president, celebrated Neil Gorsuch's ceremonial swearing-in to the Supreme Court at the White House on Monday, nodding to the fact that not everything has been easy in his first 100 days in the White House.

Gorsuch now becomes part of Trump's legacy as president. And someone who, with his lifetime appointment, will outlast the President in the upper echelons of government.

And Trump, addressing the nomination fight from the Rose Garden, couldn't contain his excitement.

"We are here to celebrate history," Trump said. "I have always heard, the most important thing that a President does is appoint people, hopefully great people, like this appointment, to the United States Supreme Court. And I can say, this is a great honor."

Then, in a nod to the complications he has run into throughout his first 80 days in office and the looming symbolic 100-day deadline for his presidency, Trump gave himself a pat on the back.

