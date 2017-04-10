Congressman who supported repeal on privacy protections says he's willing to release his browsing history

Story highlights "Would you be willing to release your internet history?" a caller asked the congressman.

"Oh, of course. Yes, absolutely. No problem," Cramer answered.

(CNN) Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who voted to repeal Internet privacy protections put in place by the Federal Communications Commission during the Obama administration, said he would willing to turn over his browsing history.

Cramer, whose name has been floated as a possible Senate candidate against Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, made the comments last week on "The Jay Thomas Show" on WDAZ.

A caller identifying himself as Dave asked Cramer: "I have one question, just a yes or a no, would you be willing to release your internet history?"

Cramer said the Obama-era FCC rules, which were set to go into effect this year, were meant to protect "George Soros' buddies" at Google and Facebook and the campaign against it was also led by George Soros.

