Congressman who supported repeal on privacy protections says he's willing to release his browsing history

Story highlights
(CNN)Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who voted to repeal Internet privacy protections put in place by the Federal Communications Commission during the Obama administration, said he would willing to turn over his browsing history.
Cramer, whose name has been floated as a possible Senate candidate against Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, made the comments last week on "The Jay Thomas Show" on WDAZ.
A caller identifying himself as Dave asked Cramer: "I have one question, just a yes or a no, would you be willing to release your internet history?"
"Oh, of course. Yes, absolutely. No problem," Cramer answered.
Cramer said the Obama-era FCC rules, which were set to go into effect this year, were meant to protect "George Soros' buddies" at Google and Facebook and the campaign against it was also led by George Soros.
"I think what Dave's getting at is last week one of the midnight rules Obama pushed on the service providers we overturned in a CRA," Cramer said. "It passed Senate first and went over to the House and we passed it in the House and I suspect if the President hasn't already signed it he'll sign it. A lot of misinformation. There's a George Soros funded campaign to make people believe that somehow we reversed some existing protocol and that we allowed all the internet service providers to sell your private info. Of course this rule was put in place to benefit Soros' buddies and Obama's buddies at Google and Facebook, and the what are called the edge providers -- the people that really have your browsing history and your sensitive information."
"And the internet service providers, whether it's AT&T, or your local cable company, or your local rural telephone cooperative, or whoever it might be, they have very little information on you, other than, Dave's right, they can probably tell where you go along their pipe, but it's not worth a lot of commercial value," added Cramer.