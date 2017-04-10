Story highlights Rep. Justin Amash held a town hall meeting in Western Michigan on Monday night

Amash is a Republican who is frequently critical of President Donald Trump

Cedar Springs, Michigan (CNN) Rep. Justin Amash said Monday the solution for dysfunction in Washington likely boils down to removing House Speaker Paul Ryan and replacing him with someone who is "nonpartisan."

"We need either a change in direction from this speaker, or we need a new speaker," Amash said while answering a question about the perpetual gridlock in Washington.

The Michigan Republican also laced into President Donald Trump, hewing close to a strategy of blasting Republican leaders like Ryan and Trump, during a town hall with about 100 residents from his district, which is loosely centered around Grand Rapids.

Amash's town hall comes one week after the White House director of social media, Dan Scavino, called on the "#Trumptrain" to run over Amash in a Republican primary because of his opposition to the effort to overhaul Obamacare. Amash fired back, saying the attack was proof the "Trumpstablishment" doesn't support independent thinkers.

If there was any backlash among Trump supporters in Amash's Western Michigan district, it wasn't noticeable Monday evening as he took questions from the crowd for more than two hours.

Read More