Jim Sciutto on Axe Files: Allies want to know who the President listens to

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

Chicago (CNN) The philosophical gulf between President Donald Trump's national security team and key members of his White House staff is producing an inconsistent foreign policy that has "confused" America's allies, says CNN's chief national security correspondent.

"You have public contradiction between the head of state and some of his most senior advisers on the most central national security issues," Jim Sciutto told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Sciutto, who also served for two years as a top aide to the US ambassador to China, said that mixed signals from the White House have caused foreign officials to ask a version of the same question: who does President Trump listen to?

"That's the key question for the foreign leaders and diplomats," Sciutto said. "I think the simplest answer is, they don't know. They don't know yet. And that's a problem."