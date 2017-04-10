Spicer on Syria: If you gas a baby or barrel bomb, expect a response

Story highlights Spicer on Monday defended the use of force

He said there could be more action

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer said twice Monday that the Trump administration will respond if the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad uses barrel bombs against his own people, something that's been a regular occurrence in the six-year civil war.

"If you gas a baby, if you put a barrel bombing to innocent people, I think you can see a response from this president," Spicer said in response to a question during his daily briefing. "That's unacceptable."

Spicer said the use of the crude, unguided explosives, would cross a line for Trump, who last week authorized cruise missile strikes on a Syrian base after the regime used chemical weapons on its own people.

This would mark a significant shift in US policy toward Assad, whose regime is accused of near daily use of the bombs, which are banned by international law because of their propensity to aimlessly maim and kill.

The bombs, which can be dropped from helicopter and don't need fixed wing aircraft, are difficult to police. In order to stop their use, the United States would have to take out the fabrication factories and storage sites used to make the barrel bombs.

