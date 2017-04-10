Trump records robo-call for GOP candidate in Kansas special election

Breaking News

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump recorded a robo-call for Ron Estes, a Republican running for an open House seat in a special election in Kansas' 4th district.

The Kansas Republican Party tweeted, "Donald Trump recorded voter turnout call in support of Ron Estes going out to tens of thousands in KS-04."
Vice President Mike Pence also recorded a robo-call for Estes, the Kansas state treasurer, and House Speaker Paul Ryan sent out a fundraising plea to Republican donors on behalf of Estes, The Kansas City Star reported.
    GOP cavalry heads to Kansas ahead of close House election
    And the National Republican Congressional Committee is spending nearly $100,000 on ads in the closing days.
    The seat, which belonged to Mike Pompeo before he was tapped by Trump to be CIA director, was considered by Republicans to be a straight win -- until an energized Democratic base left Estes with a smaller advantage.
    Estes is competing for the seat against Democrat Jim Thompson, a civil rights attorney and army veteran, and Libertarian Chris Rockhold.
    On Monday, conservative Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas stumped for Estes in Wichita, calling on residents to vote for him.

