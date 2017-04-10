Trump records robo-call for GOP candidate in Kansas special election

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump recorded a robo-call for Ron Estes, a Republican running for an open House seat in a special election in Kansas' 4th district.
The Kansas Republican Party tweeted, "Donald Trump recorded voter turnout call in support of Ron Estes going out to tens of thousands in KS-04."
Vice President Mike Pence also recorded a robo-call for Estes, the Kansas state treasurer, and House Speaker Paul Ryan sent out a fundraising plea to Republican donors on behalf of Estes, The Kansas City Star reported.
And the National Republican Congressional Committee is spending nearly $100,000 on ads in the closing days.
The seat, which belonged to Mike Pompeo before he was tapped by Trump to be CIA director, was considered by Republicans to be a straight win -- until an energized Democratic base left Estes with a smaller advantage.
Estes is competing for the seat against Democrat Jim Thompson, a civil rights attorney and army veteran, and Libertarian Chris Rockhold.
On Monday, conservative Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas stumped for Estes in Wichita, calling on residents to vote for him.