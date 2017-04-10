Clinton and Bush catch up about 'old times' -- and socks

Story highlights Former presidents Clinton and Bush caught up in Houston Saturday

Washington (CNN) Good friends help each other follow their passions -- and former President Bill Clinton is no exception.

While catching up with former President George H.W. Bush on Sunday, Clinton gifted his predecessor -- known for sporting trendy footwear -- three pairs of colorfully patterned socks.

Clinton tweeted a picture of the two in Houston, writing, "Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks."

One pair is green with pictures of chocolate labs, and another is light blue with bright yellow bumblebees. The third is brown, with its pattern mostly hidden beneath the stack.