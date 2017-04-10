Alabama's Robert Bentley, aka the 'Luv Guv," gives up

Story highlights Bentley's scandal stood out for the salacious allegations and because he refused to acknowledge political reality and resign

The state's House Judiciary Committee released a report Friday filled with texts and taped phone calls between Bentley, Mason and Bentley's now ex-wife

(CNN) Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley called it quits Monday night even as the state legislature prepared to impeach him over allegations that he had misused state resources to cover up an alleged affair with a former staffer.

"I've not always made the right choices," Bentley said in announcing his resignation. "Though I sometimes failed I've always tried to live up to the high expectations the people place on the person who hold this esteemed office."

It's the latest in a series of political scandals that have rocked Alabama over the past few years. The former speaker of the state House, Mike Hubbard, was ousted from that job last year after being convicted on a series of public corruption charges. Roy Moore, the controversial chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, is currently suspended because he encouraged lower court judges to ignore the Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage nationwide.

Even amid those scandals, Bentley's stood out -- for both the salacious allegations involved and for the fact that until Monday night, he simply refused to acknowledge political reality and resign.

At the heart of the matter is Bentley's relationship with a former staffer named Rebekah Mason. He has acknowledged making sexually suggestive remarks about fondling her breasts but -- wait for it -- i nsists there was no "physical" affair between the two

