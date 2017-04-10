Gorsuch is the face of the new not-normal

Story highlights Rachel Sklar: Democrats were right to fight Gorsuch, because "not crazy" should not be the new definition for "normal"

When Nunes is a faded historical footnote, Gorsuch will still be on the Supreme Court determining the law of the land, she writes

Rachel Sklar is a New York-based writer and co-founder of Change the Ratio, which aims to increase visibility and opportunity for women in tech and new media, and TheLi.st, a network and media platform for women. She is a former lawyer. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The past 11 weeks of the Trump administration have looked anything but normal, except for one thing: the nomination of judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. That announcement was rolled out with the traditional pomp by a President who followed the script, and a silver-haired nominee who spoke well and looked the part (insofar as such parts have always been cast with silver-haired white men).

Rachel Sklar

Now, all of this is in the rearview mirror. Neil Gorsuch has been sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice, and at 49, will likely serve many years of this lifetime appointment, likely outlasting most if not all of the current members. Meanwhile, the numbers suggest Trump will have more vacancies to fill in his term. That's just how things work in the normal course of things.

But that's all that's been normal about any of this. And when things are not normal, you cannot behave as though they are.

That is why Senate Democrats were right to filibuster the nomination and reject it -- by 44 votes, which meant that Gorsuch failed to meet the 60-vote threshold to win the nomination.