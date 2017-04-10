Story highlights Shuji Nakagawa is modernizing the centuries-old tradition of "oke" bucket-making

Nakagawa is a third-generation carpenter who still makes everything by hand

The Kyoto native is changing the face of his 90-year-old family business

(CNN) It's hard to imagine the humble bucket being a work of art, but those made by Shuji Nakagawa in his Kyoto studio go for thousands of dollars and have a loyal following.

Smooth, tactile and fragrant with the heady smell of hinoki -- the Japanese cypress they are constructed from -- "ki-oke" are used for a variety of purposes from storing rice and miso paste to holding water for bathing.

The level of craftsmanship, honed over a century of teaching and built on traditional methods that go back 700 years, creates a flawless finish and it is almost impossible to see the joints between the slats on the buckets.

"For me, there is such great skill, and history, and philosophy in one ki-oke," Nakagawa says.

His following continues to grow, as has the critical appreciation of his work -- he's just been chosen as a finalist in the prestigious Loewe Craft Prize 2017.