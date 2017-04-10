Story highlights The men's World Cup was last hosted in North America in 1994, which was in the US

The only time multiple countries have hosted a World Cup was by South Korea and Japan in 2002

(CNN) The United States, Mexico and Canada are joining together and will enter a bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon in a press conference hosted by the federations of the three countries at One World Observatory in New York.

The bid also comes at a time while the current US president, Donald Trump, has implemented an aggressive stance on immigration enforcement and wants to build a wall at the US-Mexico border.

"We have the full support of the United States government in this project," United States Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said. "The President of the United States is fully supportive and encouraged us to have this joint bid. He is especially pleased that Mexico is part of this bid -- and that's in the last few days we've gotten further encouragement on that.

"So we're not at all concerned about some of the issues that other people may raise. We looked at bidding alone and decided in the end we wanted to bid with our partners in North America, and we have a strong encouragement from President Trump to that very end."

Read More