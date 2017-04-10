Breaking News

Beyond pho: 5 of Hanoi's top noodle dishes

By Dan Tham and Karina Tsui, CNN

Updated 8:51 PM ET, Mon April 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ready to graduate from pho?
Ready to graduate from pho?

    JUST WATCHED

    Ready to graduate from pho?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ready to graduate from pho? 00:51

Story highlights

  • Pho might have put Vietnam's food on the map, but the diverse noodle dishes don't stop there
  • Many of Vietnamese soups revolve around bún, rice vermicelli noodles
  • Here are 5 delicious bún dishes, and where to find them in Hanoi

(CNN)If you've tried one Vietnamese dish, it's most likely pho.

Made with rice noodles, the beef noodle soup is a must-try on the streets of Vietnam -- not to mention readily available overseas.
But there's much more to Vietnam's diverse noodle scene than this familiar food.
    Hiding in plain sight is another delicious noodle dish: bun, as surprising, variable and seductive as jazz.

    The joys of bún

    Read More
    In Vietnamese, "bún" refers to rice vermicelli. It's basically Asian spaghetti.
    Egg coffee? Why this Hanoi specialty has everyone rushing for a caffeine fix
    It's slurpable and versatile, with endless combinations that make it taste new every time.
    You can eat bun with fish sauce or tomato broth, snails or grilled meats, wrapped in a spring roll, or woven into mini-bún blankets of joy in the form of banh hoi.
    "What I love about the variety of Vietnamese noodle dishes is that while they may have some crossovers in ingredients and herbs, they often have totally different compositions, and certain ingredients that truly make each noodle dish special," Mark Wiens, a "full time travel eater" who runs the Migrationology food travel blog, tells CNN.
    MORE: Vietnam street food: 10 essential dishes

    Broth basics

    Of course, all noodle dishes aren't created equal.
    According to Helen Le, the host of Helen's Recipes on YouTube, the best way to judge a noodle dish is by examining and tasting the broth and fish sauce.
    "The best broth is clear -- (in Vietnam), we don't like cloudy broths," says Le.
    The clearer it is, the better the balance of flavors -- salty, sweet, sour and bitter -- which is essential to a good dish.
    Ready to slurp some soup? Here are five dishes that showcase the best of Vietnam's bun noodles.

    Bún riêu

    The first thing you&#39;ll notice about Bún riêu -- a meat or seafood vermicelli soup -- is its red hue.
    The first thing you'll notice about Bún riêu -- a meat or seafood vermicelli soup -- is its red hue.
    Bún riêu is a meat or seafood vermicelli soup with a distinctive crimson color.
    The broth gets its appearance from tomato paste and annatto oil, made from achiote tree seeds.
    Freshwater crabmeat and blanched tomatoes are the soup's star players.
    Tamarind paste lends sourness to the broth, while airy bits of fried tofu contribute crunch.
    Depending on the region, bún riêu might also come topped with beef, pork, snails or fish.
    Vermicelli noodles swim in the soup, adding balance to a dish that's both colorful and light.
    Add to that the requisite plateful of lime wedges, chili and greens -- like banana blossoms and mint -- and you have a perfect meal.
    Where to try it in Hanoi: Bún riêu street stall run by Ms. Thu, located in Thọ Xương Alley, near St. Joseph's Cathedral

    Bún chả

    A cold noodle dish, bún chả features hunks of charcoal-grilled fatty pork.
    A cold noodle dish, bún chả features hunks of charcoal-grilled fatty pork.
    Bún chả is a local lunchtime obsession in Hanoi.
    A cold noodle dish, bún chả features hunks of charcoal-grilled fatty pork -- cha -- bathing in a blend of the ubiquitous fish sauce, vinegar, lime and sugar.
    Vermicelli noodles, fruits and veggies, such as carrots and green papaya, accompany the glorious pork.
    "It's a deconstructed noodle salad," says Le.
    Plus, it's a meal fit for a president.
    Where to try it in Hanoi: Bún chả Cửa Đông, 41 Cửa Đông Street, Hoàn Kiếm District; +84 90 458 1964

    Bún cá Hải Phòng

    One of the most popular dishes in Haiphong is bún cá, literally meaning &quot;fish noodles.&quot;
    One of the most popular dishes in Haiphong is bún cá, literally meaning "fish noodles."
    On the way to the Pandora-like islands of Ha Long Bay, you'll pass Hai Phong, one of Vietnam's most important seaports and, by extension, one of the best places in the country for seafood.
    Bun ca Hai Phong, literally "fish noodles of Hai Phong," is much subtler than other, more flamboyant Vietnamese dishes.
    "It's the contrast of textures that makes this dish interesting," says Le.
    The fish -- usually mackerel, carp, or catfish -- is pounded into fishcakes then deep-fried.
    Traces of dill, tomatoes, green onions and perilla -- a mint-like herb -- combine for a light meal.
    Where to try it in Hanoi: An Biên, 111 Triệu Việt Vương in Hai Bà Trưng District; +84 4 3974 0571

    Chả cá

    Chả cá brings together vermicelli noodles with turmeric-spiced catfish.
    Chả cá brings together vermicelli noodles with turmeric-spiced catfish.
    More than a century old, Cha Ca La Vong restaurant is so good an entire street in Hanoi is named after it.
    The humble two-story cafe is famous for its chả cá: chunky cuts of tender grilled catfish, or basa, that's been yellowed by turmeric and seasoned with dill and shrimp paste.
    Chả cá arrives in a small pan atop a portable gas stove accompanied by bountiful garnishes, chopped peanuts and cold noodles.
    Like most great eating experiences, cha ca is a do-it-yourself process.
    As the fish fries on the stove, diners can cook up the fresh green onion, ginger and extra dill.
    The flavor combination is fresh, yet earthy; delicate, yet pungent.
    Chả Cá Lã Vọng, 14 Chả Cá in Hoàn Kiếm District; +84 4 3825 3929

    Bún bò

    Thought it means &quot;Southern-style beef noodles,&quot; Bún bò is found in the northern city of Hanoi.
    Thought it means "Southern-style beef noodles," Bún bò is found in the northern city of Hanoi.
    Bún bò translates to "Southern-style beef noodle," but you can still find this particular type of noodle soup in the northern city of Hanoi.
    The best place to try it? Bun Bo Nam Bo in Hanoi's Old Quarter.
    Stir-fried and spiced with lemongrass, a mountain of beef sits atop a throne of vermicelli, accompanied by an herbaceous assortment of greens.
    Crispy, fried shallots add texture to the dish, while the scent of green papaya and pickled carrots create an enticing aroma.
    Bún Bò Nam Bộ 7 Hàng Điếu in Hoàn Kiếm District, +84 96 696 01 76
    Ho Chi Minh City&#39;s favorite streetside snack. Bot chien features chunks of rice flour dough that have fried in a large wok until crispy. Then, an egg is broken into the mix. It&#39;s served with slices of papaya, shallots and green onions.
    Photos: 10 top Vietnamese dishes
    Bot chienHo Chi Minh City's favorite streetside snack. Bot chien features chunks of rice flour dough that have fried in a large wok until crispy. Then, an egg is broken into the mix. It's served with slices of papaya, shallots and green onions.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Banh mi is one of Vietnam&#39;s most famous exports. Arriving in a crispy, fresh baguette, fillings can include pickled veggies, cilantro, pork, pate, sausage and even cheese.
    Photos: 10 top Vietnamese dishes
    Banh miBanh mi is one of Vietnam's most famous exports. Arriving in a crispy, fresh baguette, fillings can include pickled veggies, cilantro, pork, pate, sausage and even cheese.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Goi cuon, left, are translucent spring rolls packed with salad greens, a slither of meat or seafood and a layer of coriander. As for the fried ones, in the north these parcels go by the name nem ran while southerners call them cha gio. The crispy shell surrounds a soft veggie and meat filling.
    Photos: 10 top Vietnamese dishes
    Goi cuon/Nem ranGoi cuon, left, are translucent spring rolls packed with salad greens, a slither of meat or seafood and a layer of coriander. As for the fried ones, in the north these parcels go by the name nem ran while southerners call them cha gio. The crispy shell surrounds a soft veggie and meat filling.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    This crispy crepe bulges with pork, shrimp and bean sprouts, plus the garnish of fresh herbs that are characteristic of most authentic Vietnamese dishes.
    Photos: 10 top Vietnamese dishes
    Banh xeoThis crispy crepe bulges with pork, shrimp and bean sprouts, plus the garnish of fresh herbs that are characteristic of most authentic Vietnamese dishes.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    It&#39;s almost impossible to walk a block in Vietnam&#39;s major cities without bumping into a makeshift pho stand. This staple consists of a salty broth, fresh rice noodles, a sprinkling of herbs and chicken or beef.
    Photos: 10 top Vietnamese dishes
    PhoIt's almost impossible to walk a block in Vietnam's major cities without bumping into a makeshift pho stand. This staple consists of a salty broth, fresh rice noodles, a sprinkling of herbs and chicken or beef.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    In this broth-free bowl of vermicelli noodles, tender slices of beef mingle with crunchy peanuts, bean sprouts, fresh herbs, crisp dried shallots, a splash of fish sauce and fiery chili pepper.
    Photos: 10 top Vietnamese dishes
    Bun bo nam boIn this broth-free bowl of vermicelli noodles, tender slices of beef mingle with crunchy peanuts, bean sprouts, fresh herbs, crisp dried shallots, a splash of fish sauce and fiery chili pepper.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    This pork noodle dish from Hoi An is a bit like the various cultures that visited the trading port at its prime. The thicker noodles are similar to Japanese udon, the crispy won-ton crackers and pork are a Chinese touch, while the broth and herbs are clearly Vietnamese.
    Photos: 10 top Vietnamese dishes
    Cao lauThis pork noodle dish from Hoi An is a bit like the various cultures that visited the trading port at its prime. The thicker noodles are similar to Japanese udon, the crispy won-ton crackers and pork are a Chinese touch, while the broth and herbs are clearly Vietnamese.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Vietnamese &quot;egg coffee&quot; is more dessert than drink. Creamy soft, meringue-like egg white foam is perched on the dense Vietnamese coffee.
    Photos: 10 top Vietnamese dishes
    Ca phe trungVietnamese "egg coffee" is more dessert than drink. Creamy soft, meringue-like egg white foam is perched on the dense Vietnamese coffee.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    This savory sticky rice dish comes with any number of mix-ins (from slithers of chicken, or pork to fried or preserved eggs), but almost always with a scattering of dried shallots on top.
    Photos: 10 top Vietnamese dishes
    XoiThis savory sticky rice dish comes with any number of mix-ins (from slithers of chicken, or pork to fried or preserved eggs), but almost always with a scattering of dried shallots on top.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    In this dish, small patties of seasoned pork and slices of marinated pork belly are grilled over a charcoal fire. The charred, crispy morsels are served with a large bowl of a fish sauce-heavy broth, a basket of herbs and a helping of rice noodles.
    Photos: 10 top Vietnamese dishes
    Bun chaIn this dish, small patties of seasoned pork and slices of marinated pork belly are grilled over a charcoal fire. The charred, crispy morsels are served with a large bowl of a fish sauce-heavy broth, a basket of herbs and a helping of rice noodles.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Vietnam street food Bot Chien07 vietnam dishes banh mi4. world best Vietnamese Nem08 manila street food congress01 vietnam dishes pho03 vietnamese dishes bun bo nam bo02 vietnam dishes cao lau04 vietnam dishes ca phe trung05 vietnam dishes xoi06 vietnam dishes bun cha