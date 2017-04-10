Breaking News

Ghana-born Edward Enninful appointed as editor of British Vogue

By Flourish Chukwurah, CNN

Updated 6:36 AM ET, Tue April 11, 2017

Edward Enninful and Naomi Campbell attend the British Fashion Awards at London Coliseum in London.
  • British Vogue has appointed Edward Enninful as the new editor
  • The Ghanaian former model is the first male editor

(CNN)British Vogue has appointed Edward Enninful as its new editor. The Ghana born, London-raised former model will be the first male and non-white editor in the magazine's 100 year history.

In the announcement declaring Enninful's appointment, Condé Nast International chairman and chief executive Jonathan Newhouse called Enninful "an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist."
Enninful started his fashion career in London at the age of 16.
    By 19, he was fashion director for international publication, i-D magazine, the youngest in the title's history.
    To add to his many accolades, last October he was given an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his contribution to fashion.
    Before his appointment as fashion and creative director at W Magazine in 2011, he had worked for American and Italian Vogue.
    The 45-year-old will assume his new position August 1, succeeding outgoing editor Alexandra Shulman who spent 25 years with the publication.