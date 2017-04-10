(CNN) British Vogue has appointed Edward Enninful as its new editor. The Ghana born, London-raised former model will be the first male and non-white editor in the magazine's 100 year history.

Enninful started his fashion career in London at the age of 16.

To add to his many accolades, last October he was given an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his contribution to fashion.

Before his appointment as fashion and creative director at W Magazine in 2011, he had worked for American and Italian Vogue.

The 45-year-old will assume his new position August 1, succeeding outgoing editor Alexandra Shulman who spent 25 years with the publication.