'SUPREME COURT', @wmag April issue, Photo by @EthanJamesGreen, Styled by me, Hair by @JimmyPaulhair, makeup by @DickPageFace, manicures by @MegumiYamamotonyc, Set design by @Frau.JuliaWagner, casting by @pg_dmcasting produced by @northsixproductions, models: @DuckieOfficial; @Pazathu; @Matthew.Pitt; @AngokMayen, @LeoTopalov, and @D.avidYang; @Michelle_gtk; @HiandraMartinez; @Alpha_Dia_; @djbamba_; @Hector.JDiaz, @JanCarlos_Diaz, @Souffrantnyc; @mulan_bae; @dreads_of_a_mink; @Jessie.Bloemendaal, @JingWenll; @Torraine xoxo #Iamanimmigrant #diversity

A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:02am PDT