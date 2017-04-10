Breaking News

Ghanaian-born Edward Enninful appointed new British Vogue editor

By Flourish Chukwurah, CNN

Updated 1:42 PM ET, Mon April 10, 2017

Edward Enninful, pictured center, has jues been appointed British Vogue's first male editor.

  • British Vogue has appointed Edward Enninful as the new editor
  • Ghanaian- born former model is the first male and non- white editor

(CNN)British Vogue has appointed Edward Enninful as its new editor. The Ghanaian- born and London- raised former model will be the first male and non- white editor in the magazine's 100 year history

In the announcement declaring Enninful's appointment, Condé Nast International chairman and chief executive Jonathan Newhouse called Enninful "an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist."
Enninful started his fashion career in London at the age of 16.
    By 19, he was fashion director for international publication, i-D magazine, the youngest in the title's history.
    To add to his many accolades, last October he was given an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his contribution to fashion.
    Before his appointment as fashion and creative director at W Magazine in 2011, he had worked for American and Italian Vogue.
    The 45 year old will resume his new position August 1st, succeeding Alexander Shulman in August.