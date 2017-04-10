Story highlights
(CNN)British Vogue has appointed Edward Enninful as its new editor. The Ghanaian- born and London- raised former model will be the first male and non- white editor in the magazine's 100 year history
In the announcement declaring Enninful's appointment, Condé Nast International chairman and chief executive Jonathan Newhouse called Enninful "an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist."
Enninful started his fashion career in London at the age of 16.
By 19, he was fashion director for international publication, i-D magazine, the youngest in the title's history.
To add to his many accolades, last October he was given an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his contribution to fashion.
Before his appointment as fashion and creative director at W Magazine in 2011, he had worked for American and Italian Vogue.
The 45 year old will resume his new position August 1st, succeeding Alexander Shulman in August.