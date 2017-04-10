Pope opens free laundromat for Rome's poor

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis has opened a free laundromat for the poor in Rome, the Vatican said Monday.

Six washing machines, six dryers and a number of irons have been donated by the Whirlpool Corporation, while Proctor and Gamble are furnishing laundry detergent and softener.

The Vatican said the Pope's laundromat is a service to "restore dignity to many people who are our brothers and sisters."

In the next few months, the Vatican plans to add showers, a barbershop and medical services at the location.

The laundromat is in the Roman neighborhood of Trastevere, not far from the Vatican, in an old hospital complex now run by the Community of St. Egidio.

