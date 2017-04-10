Breaking News

London's tribute to murdered police officer Keith Palmer

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 12:47 PM ET, Mon April 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Police officers from across the UK gathered in London on Monday to line the funeral route of Keith Palmer, who was murdered in the terror attack in the British capital last month.

    Well-wishers joined officers who bowed their heads in tribute along the 2.6-mile (4-kilometer) procession route while National Police Air service helicopters paid tribute from the skies above.
    Police line the streets as the funeral cortege of PC Keith Palmer leaves Southwark Cathedral following his funeral service on Monday, April 10 in London.
    Police line the streets as the funeral cortege of PC Keith Palmer leaves Southwark Cathedral following his funeral service on Monday, April 10 in London.
    The 48-year-old police veteran and father was fatally stabbed at the Houses of Parliament by Khalid Masood on March 22 in a rampage that left four others dead.
    Palmer, from south London and an ardent Charlton Athletic soccer fan, had served as a police officer for 15 years.
    A police officer holds the order of service for the funeral of PC Palmer outside of Southwark Cathedral.
    A police officer holds the order of service for the funeral of PC Palmer outside of Southwark Cathedral.
      The cortege made its way from Westminster to Southwark Cathedral on Monday afternoon, led by a black horse escort from the mounted branch of London Metropolitan Police.
      Read More
      Well-wishers joined officers who bowed their heads in tribute along the 2.6-mile (4-kilometer) procession route while National Police Air service helicopters paid tribute from the skies above.
        As the cortege made its way over Lambeth Bridge, the crowd clapped and cheered.
        The hearse carrying Palmer&#39;s coffin crosses Lambeth Bridge.
        The hearse carrying Palmer's coffin crosses Lambeth Bridge.
        The hearse, adorned with a delicate white flower display declaring "No. 1 Daddy," was escorted to the cathedral during the "full force" funeral -- the police equivalent of a state funeral.
        Palmer's colleagues and friends carried his coffin into Southwark Cathedral for the closed service, which was followed by a private cremation.
          Related: A city stilled, then enraged by attack
          Pallbearers carry Palmer&#39;s into Southwark Cathedral.
          Pallbearers carry Palmer's into Southwark Cathedral.
          Floral tributes have continued to be left in Parliament Square, close to where the attack unfolded.
          For those unable to attend Palmer's funeral in London, a two-minute silence was held outside police stations across the country.
          "They wanted to honor Keith's ultimate sacrifice," Chief Constable Sara Thornton, who leads the National Police Chiefs' Council, told Sky News. "They also wanted to come together as the family of policing to provide support for Keith's family, his friends and his close colleagues.
          A policeman reacts during a broadcast of Palmer&#39;s funeral service from Southwark Cathedral.
          A policeman reacts during a broadcast of Palmer's funeral service from Southwark Cathedral.
          Earlier on Monday, Palmer's name was added to the National Police Memorial's Roll of Honour and Remembrance during a ceremony on The Mall.
          Police attend a ceremony where Palmer&#39;s name was added to the National Police Memorial&#39;s Roll of Honour and Remembrance.
          Police attend a ceremony where Palmer's name was added to the National Police Memorial's Roll of Honour and Remembrance.
          On Sunday, Palmer's body was brought to the Palace of Westminster to lie in rest inside the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft -- a rare honor that requires the consent of the Queen. A private service was held for Palmer's family before officers formed an honor guard to watch over his coffin.
          The hearse carrying Palmer&#39;s coffin leaves the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft within the Palace of Westminster en route to Southwark Cathedral.
          The hearse carrying Palmer's coffin leaves the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft within the Palace of Westminster en route to Southwark Cathedral.
          Last month, Masood plowed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four, and stabbed Palmer outside Parliament before being shot dead.
          Andreea Cristea, a Romanian national who fell from the bridge during the attack, succumbed to her extensive injuries on Friday. Aysha Frade, Leslie Rhodes, and US tourist Kurt Cochran were also killed in the attack.