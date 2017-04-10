(CNN) Police officers from across the UK gathered in London on Monday to line the funeral route of Keith Palmer, who was murdered in the terror attack in the British capital last month.

Well-wishers joined officers who bowed their heads in tribute along the 2.6-mile (4-kilometer) procession route while National Police Air service helicopters paid tribute from the skies above.

Police line the streets as the funeral cortege of PC Keith Palmer leaves Southwark Cathedral following his funeral service on Monday, April 10 in London.

The 48-year-old police veteran and father was fatally stabbed at the Houses of Parliament by Khalid Masood on March 22 in a rampage that left four others dead.

Palmer, from south London and an ardent Charlton Athletic soccer fan, had served as a police officer for 15 years.

A police officer holds the order of service for the funeral of PC Palmer outside of Southwark Cathedral.

The cortege made its way from Westminster to Southwark Cathedral on Monday afternoon, led by a black horse escort from the mounted branch of London Metropolitan Police.

