Story highlights Social media users praised the woman for standing up to the EDL supporter

Protests and counter-protests took place in Birmingham, England

(CNN) A woman is being praised for standing up to a supporter of a British far-right group with a smile. The powerful moment was captured in a photo that has been shared widely on social media.

The image shows the woman, identified by multiple media outlets as Saffiyah Khan, smiling at a man who is wearing a shirt emblazoned with the symbol of the right-wing English Defence League. CNN was unable to contact Khan on Monday.

The encounter took place during the organization's gathering in Birmingham, England, on Saturday.

The rally was met with opposition -- with the Birmingham Central Mosque organizing a tea party "in answer to (the) EDL protest."

The photo quickly spread on social media and users jumped to label Khan the latest face of the resistance against anti-immigrant sentiment.

