'Harry Potter' play sets awards record

(CNN)"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" had a magical night at the Olivier Awards on Sunday.

The play won a record nine awards at the UK's equivalent of the Tony Awards.
The two-part West End production took home trophies for best director, best new play, best actor for Jamie Parker, best actor and actress in a supporting role for Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni, best set design, best costume design, best sound design and best lighting design.
    "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" imagines Harry, Hermione and Ron as adults with children headed to Hogwarts.
    The casting of Dumezweni, who is black, as Hermione caused an outcry which was condemned by "Potter" author J.K. Rowling.
    Rowling tweeted her delight with the wins.
    "I couldn't be more delighted for our immensely talented cast and creative team," she wrote. "Wish I could have been there. Thank you #OlivierAwards!"
    The play is based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany and written by Thorne. The book version is a best-seller.