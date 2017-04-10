'Harry Potter' play sets awards record

Story highlights The play won nine Olivier Awards

Rowling tweeted her happiness

(CNN) "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" had a magical night at the Olivier Awards on Sunday.

The play won a record nine awards at the UK's equivalent of the Tony Awards.

The two-part West End production took home trophies for best director, best new play, best actor for Jamie Parker, best actor and actress in a supporting role for Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni, best set design, best costume design, best sound design and best lighting design.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" imagines Harry, Hermione and Ron as adults with children headed to Hogwarts.

The casting of Dumezweni, who is black, as Hermione caused an outcry which was condemned by "Potter" author J.K. Rowling.

Read More