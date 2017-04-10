Breaking News

'Fate of the Furious' cast missing Paul Walker

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:39 AM ET, Mon April 10, 2017

Paul Walker, a star of the "Fast & Furious" movie franchise, died in a car crash on November 30, 2013. He was 40. Here's a look at his career through the years.
Paul Walker, a star of the "Fast & Furious" movie franchise, died in a car crash on November 30, 2013. He was 40. Here's a look at his career through the years.
Walker with Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris in &quot;Furious 7,&quot; which had mostly completed filming when Walker died. Many fans got emotional upon seeing Walker onscreen in the movie, which earned $143 million its first weekend.
Walker with Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris in "Furious 7," which had mostly completed filming when Walker died. Many fans got emotional upon seeing Walker onscreen in the movie, which earned $143 million its first weekend.
Walker&#39;s role as Brian O&#39;Conner in the &quot;Fast &amp;amp; Furious&quot; franchise (here with Vin Diesel in the sixth film) helped make the actor a star.
Walker's role as Brian O'Conner in the "Fast & Furious" franchise (here with Vin Diesel in the sixth film) helped make the actor a star.
Walker and Jordana Brewster -- who played his love interest, Mia, in the films -- in &quot;Fast 5.&quot;
Walker and Jordana Brewster -- who played his love interest, Mia, in the films -- in "Fast 5."
Kevin Rankin and Walker appear in &quot;Pawn Shop Chronicles,&quot; a 2013 film about a missing wedding ring that sets off a wild goose chase.
Kevin Rankin and Walker appear in "Pawn Shop Chronicles," a 2013 film about a missing wedding ring that sets off a wild goose chase.
Walker also had a starring role in the 2013 film &quot;Hours,&quot; about a man trying to keep his daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina.
Walker also had a starring role in the 2013 film "Hours," about a man trying to keep his daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina.
The actor was part of a band of thieves in the 2010 movie &quot;Takers.&quot;
The actor was part of a band of thieves in the 2010 movie "Takers."
Brooklynn Proulx and Walker in the 2008 film &quot;The Lazarus Project.&quot;
Brooklynn Proulx and Walker in the 2008 film "The Lazarus Project."
Walker, left, and Barry Pepper were U.S. Marines in the 2006 drama &quot;Flags of Our Fathers.&quot;
Walker, left, and Barry Pepper were U.S. Marines in the 2006 drama "Flags of Our Fathers."
Walker appears in the 2005 action film &quot;Into the Blue,&quot; which also starred Jessica Alba.
Walker appears in the 2005 action film "Into the Blue," which also starred Jessica Alba.
Tyrese Gibson took over for Diesel opposite Walker in 2003&#39;s &quot;2 Fast 2 Furious.&quot;
Tyrese Gibson took over for Diesel opposite Walker in 2003's "2 Fast 2 Furious."
Walker appeared in 2001&#39;s &quot;The Fast and the Furious,&quot; the first movie in the franchise.
Walker appeared in 2001's "The Fast and the Furious," the first movie in the franchise.
Walker, center, appeared in &quot;Skulls&quot; with Leslie Bibb and Joshua Jackson in 2000.
Walker, center, appeared in "Skulls" with Leslie Bibb and Joshua Jackson in 2000.
Walker and Freddie Prinze Jr. co-starred in the popular 1999 teen film &quot;She&#39;s All That.&quot;
Walker and Freddie Prinze Jr. co-starred in the popular 1999 teen film "She's All That."
Walker&#39;s first major role was opposite Reese Witherspoon in the 1998 film &quot;Pleasantville.&quot;
Walker's first major role was opposite Reese Witherspoon in the 1998 film "Pleasantville."
Story highlights

  • Walker died in a crash in 2013
  • Costar says new movie is darker because of his loss

(CNN)The death of Paul Walker is still being felt by his "Fast and Furious" franchise costars.

The latest installment, "The Fate of the Furious," debuts in theaters Friday without its star.
Walker died in a car crash in 2013 just as he was completing filming of "Furious 7."
    The crash, which was not connected to filming of the movie, also claimed the life of his racing team partner, Roger Rodas.
    Vin Diesel told "Entertainment Tonight" on the red carpet for the film's premiere that it's been difficult since losing his best friend, whom he nicknamed "Pablo."
    "A lot of people go, 'What's it like making a movie without Pablo' and that's not the right question," Diesel said. The real question, he said, is "What's it like living without your brother?"
    Diesel named his daughter Pauline, now two years old, in honor of Walker.
    Costar Michelle Rodriguez said the death of Walker and his absence is the reason why the eighth film in the franchise is darker than the rest.
    "We didn't want to jump in and pretend that everything's OK after such a big loss," she said. "You kind of have to reinvent the thing and go dark before coming out of it."
    Ludacris said the cast wants to honor Walker, who was more than just their costar.
    "The last movie was for Paul, we love to say this movie is from Paul," Ludacris said. "So, I mean his presence is always going to be felt and at this point we're working hard and trying to make the best movie possible for him to continue on his legacy."