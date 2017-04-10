'Fate of the Furious' cast missing Paul Walker

Story highlights Walker died in a crash in 2013

Costar says new movie is darker because of his loss

(CNN) The death of Paul Walker is still being felt by his "Fast and Furious" franchise costars.

The latest installment, "The Fate of the Furious," debuts in theaters Friday without its star.

Walker died in a car crash in 2013 just as he was completing filming of "Furious 7."

The crash, which was not connected to filming of the movie, also claimed the life of his racing team partner, Roger Rodas.

Vin Diesel told "Entertainment Tonight" on the red carpet for the film's premiere that it's been difficult since losing his best friend, whom he nicknamed "Pablo."

Read More