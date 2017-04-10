Story highlights Delta Air Lines expects three cancellations Monday

The airline canceled thousands of flights after storms last week

(CNN) Delta Air Lines is expecting a "relatively normal operational day" Monday after thunderstorms wreaked havoc on flight schedules last week and into the weekend.

The No. 2 US airline canceled around 3,275 flights through Saturday after powerful mid-week storms stranded and frustrated passengers during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

On Sunday, about 130 flights were canceled, with a statement from Delta Sunday citing the "availability of flight crews to operate within federally mandated crew rest and duty day guidelines."

Spokesman Michael Thomas told CNN cancellations scheduled for Monday were down to single-digit status.

"We currently have 3 cancellations on the books for (Monday) and expect a relatively normal operational day," Thomas said.

