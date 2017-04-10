Breaking News

Girl on girl: How female photographers are deflecting the male gaze

By Charlotte Jansen

Updated 6:36 AM ET, Mon April 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;a href=&quot;http://mayantoledano.tumblr.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mayan Toledano&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; pictures are inspired by the &#39;90s American TV shows and the films of John Hughes and Sofia Coppola. Her work speaks to her beliefs views on multiculturalism and the power of self-love.
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
"Sherris in Palm Springs" (2014) by Mayan Toledano Mayan Toledano's pictures are inspired by the '90s American TV shows and the films of John Hughes and Sofia Coppola. Her work speaks to her beliefs views on multiculturalism and the power of self-love.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;http://amandacharchian.com/photography&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Amanda Charchian&lt;/a&gt;, who has a background in painting, explores the symbiosis between creativity and sex.
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
"Ginger Entanglement" (2013) by Amanda CharchianAmanda Charchian, who has a background in painting, explores the symbiosis between creativity and sex.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dontyoufeelbetter.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jaimie Warren&lt;/a&gt; turns herself into colorful characters in her performance photography. &quot;I feel more like a living cartoon, or an overgrown child, than a woman, and my daily life sort of reflects that as well,&quot; she says.
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
"Self-portrait as Lasagna Del Rey" from "Celebrities as Food" (2012) by Jaimie Warren Jaimie Warren turns herself into colorful characters in her performance photography. "I feel more like a living cartoon, or an overgrown child, than a woman, and my daily life sort of reflects that as well," she says.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
In her series &quot;Experimental Relationship,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://pixyliao.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pixy Liao&lt;/a&gt;, with the help of her boyfriend as a prop, portrays herself in a position of power in her relationship.
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
From "Experimental Relationship" (2007-2016) by Pixy Liao In her series "Experimental Relationship," Pixy Liao, with the help of her boyfriend as a prop, portrays herself in a position of power in her relationship.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.junocalypso.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Juno Calypso&lt;/a&gt; took a week-long solo trip to a love hotel in Pennsylvania in 2015 with a suitcase full of wigs and lingerie. The resulting photos explore her own idea of feminism while rejecting the traditional idea of romance.
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
"The Champagne Suite" (2015) by Juno Calypso Juno Calypso took a week-long solo trip to a love hotel in Pennsylvania in 2015 with a suitcase full of wigs and lingerie. The resulting photos explore her own idea of feminism while rejecting the traditional idea of romance.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
&quot;My casting is very important. There tends to be a lack of different body types shown in Japan,&quot; says Monika Mogi.
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
Editorial for The Editorial Magazine 2015 by Monika Mogi "My casting is very important. There tends to be a lack of different body types shown in Japan," says Monika Mogi.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Through her practice, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iiususiraja.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Liu Susiraja&lt;/a&gt; challenges viewers to question their their own expectations of the female body.
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
From "Tuhmaa pullaa/Naughty buns" (2011-2012) by Iiu SusirajaThrough her practice, Liu Susiraja challenges viewers to question their their own expectations of the female body.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.maisiecousins.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Maisie Cousins&lt;/a&gt;, inspired by vintage food magazines, challenges the cleanliness associated with femininity. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
"Sticky Lips" from "S.E.X." (2015) by Maisie Cousins Maisie Cousins, inspired by vintage food magazines, challenges the cleanliness associated with femininity.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.petracollins.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Petra Collins&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s photography, which focuses on contemporary feminist themes as they affect young women, has shot for magazines like i-D, Dazed &amp;amp; Confused and Vogue.
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
"Untitled #17 (Selfie)" (2013-2016) by Petra Collins Petra Collins's photography, which focuses on contemporary feminist themes as they affect young women, has shot for magazines like i-D, Dazed & Confused and Vogue.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;http://nakeyab.tumblr.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nekeya Brown&lt;/a&gt; uses hair as a tool to talk about identity, body image, self-care, popular culture and the contemporary black psyche.
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
"Hair Stories Untold" (2014) by Nakeya Brown Nekeya Brown uses hair as a tool to talk about identity, body image, self-care, popular culture and the contemporary black psyche.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;http://shaedetar.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Shae Detar &lt;/a&gt;paints on top of her pictures, showing the female figures in magical settings she creates.
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
"Moonlight" (2015) by Shae Detar Shae Detar paints on top of her pictures, showing the female figures in magical settings she creates.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;http://stevenson.info/artist/zanele-muholi/works&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Zanele Muholi&lt;/a&gt; photographs members of the LGBT community in Africa. &quot;It&#39;s about claiming the spaces, taking back power, owning our voices and our selves and our bodies, without fear of being judged,&quot; she says.
Photos: The female photographers challenging norms
"Zinzi and Tozama II Mowbray" (2010) by Zanele Muholi Zanele Muholi photographs members of the LGBT community in Africa. "It's about claiming the spaces, taking back power, owning our voices and our selves and our bodies, without fear of being judged," she says.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
girl on girl 5 newgirl on girl 1girl on girl 4girl on girl 11girl on girl 7girl on girl 10girl on girl 12girl on girl 6girl on girl 8girl on girl 2girl on girl 3girl on girl 9

Charlotte Jansen is a freelance journalist and editor-at-large at Elephant magazine. This is an edited excerpt from her new book, "Girl on Girl: Art and Photography in the Age of the Female Gaze," published by Laurence King.

(CNN)On my computer screen is a half-naked young woman. The flawless, golden brown skin of her back is decorated with a cornucopia of tiny, sparkly stickers of rainbows, stars, kisses, dolphins, butterflies.

Simple cotton underwear -- powder pink to match the bed sheets she lies on -- clasps to the cheeks of her bottom. Across the knickers a single word is printed in pink: "Feminist."
Sexual, political, radical: How women photographers see themselves -- and each other
Sexual, political, radical: How women photographers see themselves -- and each other
This photograph, taken by Mayan Toledano, made me angry. It would pop up again and again in my field of vision and everywhere from the New York Times to Tumblr. If you've used the internet in the last two years, the chances are it will be familiar to you too, and perhaps you had the same gut reaction to it as me.
At the same time, it was making a huge impact. It seemed to capture the cultural predicament of the age of the female gaze: how should we look at women?
    There is a fundamental pleasure in looking at women that is undeniable and unavoidable and tends to complicate the central place women have in visual culture. In the past, photographs of women were made by men for a capitalist economy to favor the male gaze and feed female competitiveness.
    Read More
    &quot;Sherris in Palm Springs&quot; (2014) by Mayan Toledano
    "Sherris in Palm Springs" (2014) by Mayan Toledano
    Female visibility is therefore a fallacy: we see photographs of women every day, but we are used to looking at them in a few specific contexts: on products and billboards, in shop windows and magazine covers, in erotica and pornography.
    They appear similarly online, in the thick and fast slew of the trillion photographs we collectively produce and share every year. Yet photographs of women are far more provocative and complicated than these viewing circumstances prescribe.
    Read: Annie Leibovitz unveils portraits of Amy Schumer, Adele
    Over the last five years, however, a growing number of the photographs of women we look at on a daily basis are being produced by women. The fact that women are taking more photographs of women -- both themselves and others -- than ever before is something that deserves attention.
    Does it matter whether Toledano's image was shot by a man or a woman? I believe it does.
    Chen Man: China&#39;s &#39;Annie Leibovitz&#39; is changing how the world sees China
    Chen Man: China's 'Annie Leibovitz' is changing how the world sees China
    At times, there seems to be little difference between how women photograph women and how men photograph women, but women have the right to self-objectify and to exploit without critique, just as men have been allowed to do since the earliest forms of art emerged. I've come to see the feminist knickers as the beginning of an imperfect but very important process of emancipation.
    Photographs taken by women do not only exist as a counterpoint to the male narrative. A photograph is an impulse -- and challenge -- to enquire, not a representation of truth. More often than not, I find that the photographs of women by women I see point me back to my own prejudice and misconceptions.
    Read: Striking photos of transgender life in New York's most famous LGBT neighborhood
    &quot;Sticky Lips&quot; from &quot;S.E.X.&quot; (2015) by Maisie Cousins
    "Sticky Lips" from "S.E.X." (2015) by Maisie Cousins
    In the hours I spent interviewing 40 artists from 17 countries for "Girl on Girl," I was often surprised by the reasons for which women photograph women. They can be a way to understand identity, femininity, sexuality, beauty and bodies.
    The photographs women take of women can be a tool for challenging perceptions in the media, human rights, history, politics, aesthetics, technology, economy and ecology; to get at the unseen structures in our world and contribute to a broader understanding of society. What you can get is not always what you might see.
    Photographer captures beauty around the world
    Photographer captures beauty around the world
    At times, using the female body is only a means to an end: it's a material that is available, over which the photographer-model has total ownership and final sovereignty.
    Read: Can we tie unisex fashion trends to gender equality?
    "Girl on Girl" -- as the title suggests -- is ultimately a mediation on the agency women are taking over the images that are made of them. It's an investigation into the use and meaning of female photography now, bringing to light the plurality of situations in which a photograph is created and seen.
    The more we're exposed to different types of photographs of women -- more women than we will ever meet in real life -- the more we can learn.
    "Girl on Girl: Art and Photography in the Age of the Female Gaze" by Charlotte Jansen, published by Laurence King, is out now.