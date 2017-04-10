Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
The female photographers challenging norms
"Sherris in Palm Springs" (2014) by Mayan Toledano – Mayan Toledano's pictures are inspired by the '90s American TV shows and the films of John Hughes and Sofia Coppola. Her work speaks to her beliefs views on multiculturalism and the power of self-love.
"Ginger Entanglement" (2013) by Amanda Charchian
"Ginger Entanglement" (2013) by Amanda Charchian – Amanda Charchian, who has a background in painting, explores the symbiosis between creativity and sex.
Photos:The female photographers challenging norms
"Self-portrait as Lasagna Del Rey" from "Celebrities as Food" (2012) by Jaimie Warren – Jaimie Warren turns herself into colorful characters in her performance photography. "I feel more like a living cartoon, or an overgrown child, than a woman, and my daily life sort of reflects that as well," she says.
From "Experimental Relationship" (2007-2016) by Pixy Liao
From "Experimental Relationship" (2007-2016) by Pixy Liao – In her series "Experimental Relationship," Pixy Liao, with the help of her boyfriend as a prop, portrays herself in a position of power in her relationship.
"The Champagne Suite" (2015) by Juno Calypso
"The Champagne Suite" (2015) by Juno Calypso – Juno Calypso took a week-long solo trip to a love hotel in Pennsylvania in 2015 with a suitcase full of wigs and lingerie. The resulting photos explore her own idea of feminism while rejecting the traditional idea of romance.
Editorial for The Editorial Magazine 2015 by Monika Mogi
Editorial for The Editorial Magazine 2015 by Monika Mogi – "My casting is very important. There tends to be a lack of different body types shown in Japan," says Monika Mogi.
From "Tuhmaa pullua/Naughty buns" (2011-2012) by Iiu Susiraja
From "Tuhmaa pullaa/Naughty buns" (2011-2012) by Iiu Susiraja – Through her practice, Liu Susiraja challenges viewers to question their their own expectations of the female body.
"Sticky Lips" from "S.E.X." (2015) by Maisie Cousins
"Sticky Lips" from "S.E.X." (2015) by Maisie Cousins – Maisie Cousins, inspired by vintage food magazines, challenges the cleanliness associated with femininity.
"Untitled #17 (Selfie)" (2013-2016) by Petra Collins
"Untitled #17 (Selfie)" (2013-2016) by Petra Collins – Petra Collins's photography, which focuses on contemporary feminist themes as they affect young women, has shot for magazines like i-D, Dazed & Confused and Vogue.
"Hair Stories Untold" (2014) by Nakeya Brown
"Hair Stories Untold" (2014) by Nakeya Brown – Nekeya Brown uses hair as a tool to talk about identity, body image, self-care, popular culture and the contemporary black psyche.
"Moonlight" (2015) by Shae Detar
"Moonlight" (2015) by Shae Detar – Shae Detar paints on top of her pictures, showing the female figures in magical settings she creates.
"Zinzi and Tozama II Mowbray" (2010) by Zanele Muholi
"Zinzi and Tozama II Mowbray" (2010) by Zanele Muholi – Zanele Muholi photographs members of the LGBT community in Africa. "It's about claiming the spaces, taking back power, owning our voices and our selves and our bodies, without fear of being judged," she says.