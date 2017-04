"Self-portrait as Lasagna Del Rey" from "Celebrities as Food" (2012) by Jaimie Warren

In her series "Experimental Relationship," Pixy Liao , with the help of her boyfriend as a prop, portrays herself in a position of power in her relationship.

Photos: The female photographers challenging norms

Editorial for The Editorial Magazine 2015 by Monika Mogi – "My casting is very important. There tends to be a lack of different body types shown in Japan," says Monika Mogi.