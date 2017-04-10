(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Two adults are dead in a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California. Police say it was a murder-suicide.
-- Neil Gorsuch was sworn in to the Supreme Court, becoming part of Donald Trump's presidential legacy.
-- Dylann Roof, who shot to death nine people in a historically black church in South Carolina, pleaded guilty to state charges in the killings. His federal death sentence stands.
-- Wells Fargo clawed back $75 million from its former CEO and top executive, blaming them for playing central roles in the bank's fake account fiasco.
-- Pulitzer Prize winners were announced today: The New York Daily News and ProPublica are the twin recipients of this year's award for public service.
-- If you're in the middle class in the state of New York, your college tuition is free. Here's what you need to know about the Excelsior Scholarship.
-- United Airlines overbooked a flight. Then, it had a passenger dragged off when he refused to leave.
-- Move over, Johnnie Walker. There's a new No. 1 in the global booze biz.
-- Across the United States, obesity rates are rising but fewer Americans are trying to lose weight. Experts are stumped.
-- And finally, NASA has put the Earth up for adoption.