Quickly catch up on the day's news: Monday, April 10

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:52 PM ET, Mon April 10, 2017

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Two adults are dead in a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California. Police say it was a murder-suicide.
-- Neil Gorsuch was sworn in to the Supreme Court, becoming part of Donald Trump's presidential legacy.
-- Dylann Roof, who shot to death nine people in a historically black church in South Carolina, pleaded guilty to state charges in the killings. His federal death sentence stands.
    -- Wells Fargo clawed back $75 million from its former CEO and top executive, blaming them for playing central roles in the bank's fake account fiasco.
    -- Pulitzer Prize winners were announced today: The New York Daily News and ProPublica are the twin recipients of this year's award for public service.
    -- If you're in the middle class in the state of New York, your college tuition is free. Here's what you need to know about the Excelsior Scholarship.
    -- United Airlines overbooked a flight. Then, it had a passenger dragged off when he refused to leave.
    -- Move over, Johnnie Walker. There's a new No. 1 in the global booze biz.
    -- Across the United States, obesity rates are rising but fewer Americans are trying to lose weight. Experts are stumped.
    -- And finally, NASA has put the Earth up for adoption.