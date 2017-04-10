Story highlights An estimate of nearly 2,000 children live on the streets of Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda

The city has about ten groups that work with the government to get children off the streets

MindLeaps has been using dance to rehabilitate vulnerable youth in Rwanda's capital since 2011

So far, they have helped almost 1,500 boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 19.

(CNN) A life on the street for a child is an everyday struggle; for food, shelter and safety.

In Rwanda, there are no recent official statistics, but it is estimated that nearly 2,000 children live on the streets of Kigali, the country's capital city.

Until recently Pacfique Niyomwungeri, Simon Munyakazi, and Rene Byiringiro were part of that struggle, but their lives have been transformed through the power of dance.

"I never saw ballet before. It was the first time I saw people turn on their toes," said Niyomwungeri, "Dance helped me change my life."

"When I am dancing I feel happy," said Byiringiro "It makes me forget my past for a bit."

