Breaking News

Deadly church bombing in Egypt

Updated 9:13 AM ET, Sun April 9, 2017

Security personnel investigate the scene of a bomb blast at St. George&#39;s Church in Tanta, Egypt, on Palm Sunday.
Security personnel investigate the scene of a bomb blast at St. George's Church in Tanta, Egypt, on Palm Sunday.
Members of the congregation mourn inside St. George&#39;s.
Members of the congregation mourn inside St. George's.
A priest looks at the damage inside the church.
A priest looks at the damage inside the church.
Security personnel bag a cross as evidence.
Security personnel bag a cross as evidence.
Priests sit next to security personnel investigating the scene of the bombing.
Priests sit next to security personnel investigating the scene of the bombing.
People gather in front of St. George&#39;s Church after the bombing.
People gather in front of St. George's Church after the bombing.
