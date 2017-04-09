Deadly church bombing in Egypt

Church bombing in Tanta, Egypt
Security personnel investigate the scene of a bomb blast at St. George's Church in Tanta, Egypt, on Palm Sunday.
Members of the congregation mourn inside St. George's.
A priest looks at the damage inside the church.
Security personnel bag a cross as evidence.
Priests sit next to security personnel investigating the scene of the bombing.
People gather in front of St. George's Church after the bombing.