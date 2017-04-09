Somalia car bombing

A soldier stands guard in the street after a suicide car attack near the defense ministry in Mogadishu, Somalia, on April 9, 2017. Somali police said the attack was an attempt to assassinate the country's military chief, Ahmed Mohamed Irfid.
A body is carried from the scene of the attack.
A transmission lies on the ground near the scene of the bombing.
The body of a bombing victim lies in front of a building that was damaged in the attack.
Soldiers in a truck pass by the covered body of a bomb attack victim.
A Somali soldier stands by the wreckage of a minibus that was destroyed by the car bomb.