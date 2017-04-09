Gun shop burglary suspect mailed manifesto to Trump, police say

Story highlights Joseph A. Jakubowski, 32, is on the run and wanted for burglary

His manifesto to President Trump allegedly details anti-government grievances

(CNN) A man suspected of burglary at a Wisconsin gun shop is on the run after allegedly mailing a manifesto to President Donald Trump, detailing his grievances against the government.

Joseph A. Jakubowski, 32, allegedly robbed the gun shop in Janesville on Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.

"A large quantity of high-end handguns and rifles were stolen and the suspect fled the scene," authorities said in a statement.

About 30 minutes after the burglary, police found Jakubowski's car ablaze on a nearby street along with evidence of arson, according to Cmdr. Troy Knudson.

The suspect was nowhere to be found.

