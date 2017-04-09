Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some pieces you may have missed in a busy news week:
The dreams of 'Baby Noor'
Her smile melted hearts, and Americans saved her life at the height of war. Now 11, an Iraqi girl heads to another faraway land to face another crisis — with hope. (Story by Moni Basu, video by Muhammad Darwish and photographs by Andrew Renneisen)
When you wish your child had never been born
In 1975, Dortha Biggs won the right to sue a doctor for her daughter's "wrongful birth." Now she calls Texas lawmakers who want to erase that victory "despicable." (Story by Wayne Drash, video by Madeleine Stix and photographs by Matthew Busch)
Stem cells offer hope for autism
A study at Duke University to test the safety and effectiveness of cord blood on children with autism yielded promising results, prompting a second larger trial. (Story by Wayne Drash and Dr. Sanjay Gupta and video by Michelle Cohan)
7 reasons we're at more risk than ever of a global pandemic
As we live closer together and push global boundaries, experts believe we need to be more prepared for the next infection that may spread into a pandemic. (By Meera Senthilingam)
This is the first place Obamacare could die
A city in Tennessee will likely be the first place Obamacare will fail after the only insurer on the exchange exits in 2018. (By Tami Luhby)
What's Hollywood got against Latinos?
The chairman and co-founder of the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts calls out Hollywood over data showing that Latinos represent a quarter of frequent moviegoers, yet are the most under-cast demographic in films. (By Felix Sanchez)