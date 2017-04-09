Officers injured in incidents at two US prisons

Story highlights Three officers assaulted by inmates at Nebraska prison, state officials say

In Tennessee, three officers hurt, two left in critical condition

(CNN) Three correctional officers were assaulted Sunday during a disturbance at a central Tennessee prison, with two hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Meanwhile, in Nebraska three officers are recovering after being assaulted by inmates at a facility in Lincoln, state officials siad.

In the Tennessee incident, one officer was briefly taken hostage during the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday in a housing unit involving 16 inmates at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, about 60 miles east of Nashville, according to Alison Randgaard, a Tennessee State Department of Correction spokeswoman.

The injured officers were airlifted to a local hospital, according to Randgaard. Two were listed in critical condition Sunday night and the third officer was in stable condition, a Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with these officers," state correction Commissioner Tony Parker said in a news release.

