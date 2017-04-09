Breaking News

Three officers injured in Tennessee prison incident

By Chuck Johnston, CNN

Updated 8:22 PM ET, Sun April 9, 2017

(CNN)Three officers were assaulted on Sunday during a disturbance at a prison in central Tennessee, according to an official at the Tennessee State Department of Corrections.

The incident, which involved 15-20 inmates, occurred in one of the housing units at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, said department spokeswoman Alison Randgaard.
It's not clear if any inmates were injured during the disturbance.
Three people were airlifted to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said hospital spokesman Matt Batcheldor.
    Two patients are in critical condition and one patient is in stable condition, he said. It's not clear if the patients are officers or inmates.
    Appropriate security procedures were taken, according to an emailed statement from Randgaard. No additional details were immediately available.
    Only, Tennessee, is 60 miles southwest of Nashville.