Former MLB player Otis Nixon reported missing

Story highlights Otis Nixon left his house Saturday morning to play golf, his girlfriend said

He was driving a gray Range Rover

(CNN) Police in an Atlanta suburb are appealing for help finding former Major League Baseball player Otis Nixon, who went missing Saturday.

Nixon, 58, was last seen leaving his home in Woodstock, Georgia, Saturday morning to play golf, authorities said.

Nixon was reported missing by his girlfriend Sunday afternoon, Woodstock Police Department spokeswoman Brittany Duncan told CNN.

Duncan said there was no evidence of foul play and that she was unaware of any medical issues for Nixon.

