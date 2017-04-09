Breaking News

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia beats Justin Rose in playoff

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 1:03 AM ET, Mon April 10, 2017

Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony after he won in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, in Augusta, Georgia.
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony after he won in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, in Augusta, Georgia.
Garcia embraces fiancee Angela Akins after winning his first major title in a playoff with England&#39;s Justin Rose for the Masters.
Garcia embraces fiancee Angela Akins after winning his first major title in a playoff with England's Justin Rose for the Masters.
Olympic champion Rose won the 2013 US Open and was bidding to become the first European to win the Masters and US Open in his career.
Olympic champion Rose won the 2013 US Open and was bidding to become the first European to win the Masters and US Open in his career.
Close friends Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler were playing together in the penultimate group Sunday, with Spieth chasing a second green jacket and Fowler a first major title.
Close friends Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler were playing together in the penultimate group Sunday, with Spieth chasing a second green jacket and Fowler a first major title.
Spieth was second on his debut in 2014, won the following year and was second last year after an infamous collapse on the back nine Sunday.
Spieth was second on his debut in 2014, won the following year and was second last year after an infamous collapse on the back nine Sunday.
The 37-year-old Garcia was chasing his first major title in 74 attempts.
The 37-year-old Garcia was chasing his first major title in 74 attempts.
Rory McIlroy posted a fourth consecutive top 10 at the Masters but needs a win to complete the career grand slam of all four major titles.
Rory McIlroy posted a fourth consecutive top 10 at the Masters but needs a win to complete the career grand slam of all four major titles.
Olympic champion Justin Rose of England fires a third-round 67 to reach six under and take a share of the lead with Sergio Garcia into the final round of the Masters on Sunday.
Olympic champion Justin Rose of England fires a third-round 67 to reach six under and take a share of the lead with Sergio Garcia into the final round of the Masters on Sunday.
Spain&#39;s Garcia is chasing a first major title at the 74th attempt. Could a big one finally come his way Sunday at Augusta?
Spain's Garcia is chasing a first major title at the 74th attempt. Could a big one finally come his way Sunday at Augusta?
Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, has finished no worse than second on three visits to Augusta and hit back from a quadruple-bogey nine Thursday to be within two of the lead.
Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, has finished no worse than second on three visits to Augusta and hit back from a quadruple-bogey nine Thursday to be within two of the lead.
Phil Mickelson was hoping to mount a challenge for a fourth Masters green jacket but struggled to catch fire Saturday and faces an eight-shot deficit to the leaders.
Phil Mickelson was hoping to mount a challenge for a fourth Masters green jacket but struggled to catch fire Saturday and faces an eight-shot deficit to the leaders.
Rory McIlroy needs the Masters to complete the career grand slam of all four majors but says he needs &quot;the round of my life&quot; if he is to have a chance Sunday.
Rory McIlroy needs the Masters to complete the career grand slam of all four majors but says he needs "the round of my life" if he is to have a chance Sunday.
Fred Couples won the Masters 25 years ago, and the 57-year-old is in contention again, although Saturday&#39;s third round didn&#39;t quite go in the right direction.
Fred Couples won the Masters 25 years ago, and the 57-year-old is in contention again, although Saturday's third round didn't quite go in the right direction.
Young American Rickie Fowler is chasing a first major title and sits one stroke off the lead heading into the climax Sunday.
Young American Rickie Fowler is chasing a first major title and sits one stroke off the lead heading into the climax Sunday.
Charley Hoffman hits a shot on Friday. He led by four shots when the second round started, but he came back to the field with a 3-over 75.
Charley Hoffman hits a shot on Friday. He led by four shots when the second round started, but he came back to the field with a 3-over 75.
Garcia hits out of a bunker on Friday. He shot a 3-under 69.
Garcia hits out of a bunker on Friday. He shot a 3-under 69.
Pieters lines up a putt on the 10th hole Friday.
Pieters lines up a putt on the 10th hole Friday.
From left, Garcia, Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry wait together on a green.
From left, Garcia, Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry wait together on a green.
Adam Hadwin jumps across Rae&#39;s Creek while playing the 13th hole.
Adam Hadwin jumps across Rae's Creek while playing the 13th hole.
Paul Casey, left, and caddie John McLaren visualize a shot.
Paul Casey, left, and caddie John McLaren visualize a shot.
Golfers walk up to the first fairway on Friday.
Golfers walk up to the first fairway on Friday.
William McGirt reacts to a missed birdie putt on Friday.
William McGirt reacts to a missed birdie putt on Friday.
Ryan Moore watches a shot from the pine straw on the 17th hole.
Ryan Moore watches a shot from the pine straw on the 17th hole.
Former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel hits a shot on No. 7.
Former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel hits a shot on No. 7.
Hoffman drives the ball on the 18th hole on Thursday, April 6. He shot a 7-under 65 to take a four-shot lead after the first round.
Hoffman drives the ball on the 18th hole on Thursday, April 6. He shot a 7-under 65 to take a four-shot lead after the first round.
Billy Payne, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, places Arnold Palmer&#39;s jacket on a chair at the honorary start of the tournament. Palmer&#39;s wife, Kathleen, looks on. Palmer, a four-time Masters winner, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/25/us/arnold-palmer-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died in September&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 87.
Billy Payne, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, places Arnold Palmer's jacket on a chair at the honorary start of the tournament. Palmer's wife, Kathleen, looks on. Palmer, a four-time Masters winner, died in September at the age of 87.
Jack Nicklaus raises his cap to the sky, honoring Palmer before hitting a ceremonial tee shot.
Jack Nicklaus raises his cap to the sky, honoring Palmer before hitting a ceremonial tee shot.
Dustin Johnson, the world&#39;s No. 1 player, talks to the media after withdrawing from the tournament on Thursday. Johnson &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/05/golf/dustin-johnson-injures-back-ahead-of-masters/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hurt his back Wednesday&lt;/a&gt; after falling down a staircase.
Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, talks to the media after withdrawing from the tournament on Thursday. Johnson hurt his back Wednesday after falling down a staircase.
Phil Mickelson reacts after making an eagle on the second hole Thursday. Mickelson, who has won the Masters three times, shot a 1-under 71.
Phil Mickelson reacts after making an eagle on the second hole Thursday. Mickelson, who has won the Masters three times, shot a 1-under 71.
Pieters hits a drive during the first round. The Belgian took an early morning lead and finished at even par.
Pieters hits a drive during the first round. The Belgian took an early morning lead and finished at even par.
McGirt lines up a putt. He finished in second place Thursday after a 3-under 69.
McGirt lines up a putt. He finished in second place Thursday after a 3-under 69.
Jordan Spieth plays his second shot on the 18th hole Thursday. Spieth, the Masters winner in 2015, shot a 3-over 75.
Jordan Spieth plays his second shot on the 18th hole Thursday. Spieth, the Masters winner in 2015, shot a 3-over 75.
The crowd watches Jason Dufner, Ernie Els and Bernd Wiesberger play the 16th hole on Thursday.
The crowd watches Jason Dufner, Ernie Els and Bernd Wiesberger play the 16th hole on Thursday.
A detailed view of the main leaderboard near the first fairway.
A detailed view of the main leaderboard near the first fairway.
Brandt Snedeker, left, high-fives a crew member after making a putt on the fourth hole.
Brandt Snedeker, left, high-fives a crew member after making a putt on the fourth hole.
A fan wears a pin in honor of Arnold Palmer.
A fan wears a pin in honor of Arnold Palmer.
Soren Kjeldsen plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Soren Kjeldsen plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Jamie Lane, caddie for Matthew Fitzpatrick, lines up a putt.
Jamie Lane, caddie for Matthew Fitzpatrick, lines up a putt.
(CNN)For so long he was the nearly-man who many had written off for a major title, but Sergio Garcia finally made his breakthrough with a dramatic Masters victory at Augusta.

The Spaniard beat England's Justin Rose on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff after the European Ryder Cup team-mates had fought an intense duel on an electrifying Sunday afternoon.
Garcia won his first major at his 74th attempt and became the third Spaniard to win the Masters after two-time champions Seve Ballesteros (1980, 1983), who would have been 60 today, and Jose Maria Olazabal (1994, 1999).
    The pair traded shots -- and congratulations -- in a head-to-head battle to rival the best Augusta has seen and emulate the remarkable shootout between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson in the British Open at Royal Troon in 2016.
    The 37-year-old Garcia, who missed a six-foot putt to win on the final green in regulation, clinched victory with a birdie on the 18th green on the first playoff hole after Rose had driven into trees and made a bogey five.
    As the ball toppled into the cup, Garcia sunk on his haunches and pumped both fists before embracing Rose with tears in his eyes.
    "It's been such a long time coming," Garcia, who is getting married later this year, said during the presentation ceremony in the Butler Cabin. "I'm so happy."
    On donning the famous green jacket on the anniversary of Ballesteros' birthday, Garcia added: "To join him and Jose Maria, my two idols in golf my whole life is something amazing.
    "Jose sent me a text Monday night telling me how much he believed in me."
    Garcia salutes his late countryman Ballesteros, who died in 2011.
    Garcia salutes his late countryman Ballesteros, who died in 2011.
    Rose, 36, the Olympic champion and winner of the 2013 US Open, was bidding to become the second consecutive Englishman to win after Danny Willett's triumph last year and the first European to win a US Open and a Masters in his career.
    "I'm disappointed. I'm really happy for Sergio, obviously I'd love to be wearing the green jacket but if it wasn't me I'm glad it's him," Rose told the BBC.
    The pair finished nine under after 72 holes, three shots clear off South African Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 champion.
    American Matt Kuchar, who made a hole-in-one on the short 16th, and Belgian debutant Thomas Pieters ended on five under.

    Rousing roars

    Garcia's popular victory at Augusta came after an escape worthy of the swashbuckling Ballesteros.
    Tied with Rose for the lead heading into the final round, Garcia surged three clear after five but was two behind after 11 in what had effectively become a two-horse race.
    On the par-five 13th, he tried to cut off the dog leg and caught the trees, but scrambled to make a crucial par to stay two back, which seemed to renergise his round.
    He made another birdie on 14 and the roars that greeted his revival rocked the Georgia pines almost to their foundations when he eagled the 15th to draw level again.
    Rose edged ahead with a birdie on the short 16th but made a mess of 17 and the pair were tied going up the last to set up the dramatic finale.
    Major redemption

    The win comes five years after a frustrated Garcia told Spanish reporters, "I'm not good enough to win a major," having crashed out of contention with a poor third round at Augusta.
    His major career includes four runner-up spots, notably to Tiger Woods at the 1999 US PGA when he was a fresh-faced 19-year-old.
    Garcia's outgoing personality, including running up the fairway after playing a shot from behind a tree, suggested a great rivalry was in the offing with Woods.
    But while the American went on to dominate the game and notch 14 major titles, Garcia struggled with his self-belief and developed, at times, a sulky, woe-is-me attitude on the golf course as opportunities slipped by.
    He was notably burned by losing a playoff to Ireland's Padraig Harrington for the 2007 British Open at Carnoustie after having a putt to win on the final green. He lost again to Harrington in the 2008 US PGA and finished second behind the dominant Rory McIlroy at the 2014 British Open.
    It was a case of third time unlucky for McIlroy at Augusta as he tries to become only the sixth player -- alongside Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen -- to complete the career grand slam of all four major titles.
    The Northern Irishman carded a three-under 69 to end three under, a fourth consecutive top 10 in the Masters.
    "It's another top 10 but not quite what I'm looking for here," McIlroy told the BBC.
    The 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, who suffered that infamous collapse to open the door for Danny Willett last year, struggled from the outset in the penultimate group with close friend Rickie Fowler.
    The 23-year-old had already been reduced to an also-ran when he dumped his tee shot into the water on the treacherous 12th, just as he did 12 months ago, finishing one under with Fowler.