Breaking News

Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel

By Eoghan Macguire, CNN

Updated 9:54 AM ET, Mon April 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the 2017 Chinese Grand Prix.
Photos: Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel
Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the 2017 Chinese Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Hamilton started on pole and led for the entirety of the race.
Photos: Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel
Hamilton started on pole and led for the entirety of the race.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
The race got off to a chaotic start with two crashes in the early laps.
Photos: Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel
The race got off to a chaotic start with two crashes in the early laps.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Antonio Giovinazzi of Sauber leaves the track after crashing into the wall of the pit lane.
Photos: Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel
Antonio Giovinazzi of Sauber leaves the track after crashing into the wall of the pit lane.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Ferrari&#39;s Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen passes the grandstands at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Photos: Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen passes the grandstands at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Lewis Hamilton passes through the pit lane at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Photos: Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel
Lewis Hamilton passes through the pit lane at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Race winner Hamilton (right) embraces Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari who finished second.
Photos: Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel
Race winner Hamilton (right) embraces Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari who finished second.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
Lewis Hamilton Chinese Grand Prix champagneLewis Hamilton Chinese gpGettyImages-666424402GettyImages-666423976Raikkonen chinese gpGettyImages-666427914GettyImages-666428370

Story highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes wins Chinese Grand Prix
  • Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel takes second after pitting early
  • Max Verstappen of Red Bull third

(CNN)Lewis Hamilton comfortably held off the challenge of Sebastian Vettel to claim victory at the Chinese Grand Prix Sunday.

The Mercedes driver began on pole and led for the entirety of the race.
After Vettel's impressive win at the Australian Grand Prix last month, hopes were high for an Shanghai shootout between the pair.
    But a chaotic start, which saw two crashes on a damp track, combined with Ferrari's ultimately flawed decision to pit Vettel early allowed Hamilton to take the race with relative ease.
    Max Verstappen of Red Bull claimed third ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari.
    Read More
    READ: A Beijing street race 'would be epic,' says Lewis Hamilton
    Vettel had started from second but pitted after the virtual safety car was deployed when Lance Stroll of Williams crashed.
    The German hoped to get a jump on the soft tires as the track dried and rejoined the race in sixth position. But another crash, this time when Antonio Giovinazzi smashed his Sauber into the pit wall, soon followed.
    That allowed the other leading contenders, including Hamilton, to pit and switch to the softs without losing position as the safety car took to the track.
    Sebastian Vettel vs Lewis Hamilton: Who is better?
    Sebastian Vettel vs Lewis Hamilton: Who is better?

      JUST WATCHED

      Sebastian Vettel vs Lewis Hamilton: Who is better?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Sebastian Vettel vs Lewis Hamilton: Who is better? 01:44
    When the safety car departed, Hamilton was able to stretch his lead while Vettel negotiated the traffic in front of him.
    It was a stroke of luck that Hamilton acknowledged on the podium after the race.
    "This race is so real and exciting and we were matching times so if there wasn't a safety car it would have been a lot closer," he said.
    READ: F1's sleeping giant back in business
    Vettel pulled out some spectacular moves to reclaim second position, including a dramatic dive around the outside to get past Ricciardo, but it wasn't enough to get close to Hamilton.
    "My target was to catch Lewis, I was getting angry behind the train," Vettel said later. "I felt I could go faster in these conditions."
    Lewis Hamilton: &#39;We need F1 to be much closer&#39;
    lewis hamilton ahead of 2017 chinese grand prix rivers_00004619

      JUST WATCHED

      Lewis Hamilton: 'We need F1 to be much closer'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Lewis Hamilton: 'We need F1 to be much closer' 01:56
    Another driver making serious moves Sunday was Verstappen.
    The Dutchman started in 16th position after a suffering engine troubles during a disastrous qualifying session Saturday.
    But a stupendous first lap saw him race up the field. At one stage he was pushing Hamilton for the lead before falling back and succumbing to pressure from Vettel.
    READ: The year of Hamilton v Vettel?
    "It was a very challenging race but I really enjoyed it," Verstappen said when speaking from the podium. "I think I overtook nine cars in the opening lap so it was a very good race for me."
    The Circuit guide to the F1 driver lineup
    formula one driver lineup lewis hamilton the circuit animation spc_00002614

      JUST WATCHED

      The Circuit guide to the F1 driver lineup

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The Circuit guide to the F1 driver lineup 01:10
    Further down the field Sunday, Valtteri Bottas claimed sixth in the second Williams ahead of Carlos Sainz in the Torro Rosso and Kevin Magnussen of Haas.
    The points positions were closed out by the Force India's of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon.
    Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
    Hamilton and Vettel are now level on points atop the drivers championship having each claimed a win and a second place in the first two races.
    In the constructors championship, Mercedes now leads Ferrari by a solitary point.