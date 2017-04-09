Story highlights
- Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes wins Chinese Grand Prix
- Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel takes second
(CNN)Lewis Hamilton held off the challenge of Sebastian Vettel to claim victory at the Chinese Grand Prix Sunday.
The Mercedes driver started on pole and led for the entirety of the race.
After Vettel's impressive win at the Australian Grand Prix last month, hopes were high for an Shanghai shootout between the pair.
But the combination of an eventful start, that saw two crashes in the middle of the field, and Ferrari's decision to pit Vettel early eventually allowed Hamilton to take the race with relative ease.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull claimed third ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari.
Vettel had started from second but pitted to switch to soft tires after the virtual safety car was deployed when Lance Stroll of Williams crashed.
The German rejoined the race in sixth position but another crash, this time when Antonio Giovinazzi smashed his Sauber into the pit wall, soon followed.
That allowed the other race leaders, including Hamilton to pit and switch to the softs without losing position, as the safety car took to the track.
When the safety car departed, Hamilton was able to stretch his lead while Vettel negotiated the traffic in front of him.
More to follow ...