Story highlights Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes wins Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel takes second

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton held off the Ferrari Sebastian Vettel to claim victory at the Chinese Grand Prix Sunday.

The Mercedes driver started on pole and led for the entirety of the race.

After Vettel's impressive win at the Australian Grand Prix last month, hopes were high for an Shanghai shootout between the pair.

But the combination of an eventful start that saw two crashes near the middle of the field and Ferrari's decision to pit Vettel early on eventually allowed Hamilton to take the race with relative ease.

More to follow ...