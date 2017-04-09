Coalition and Syrian opposition forces repel ISIS attack

(CNN) Anti-ISIS coalition troops and allied Syrian opposition forces have repelled an attack by the terrorist group on a joint base in southern Syria, according to the coalition.

The US-led coalition said ISIS initiated a complex attack on Saturday at the At Tanf Garrison on the Syrian-Jordanian border using a vehicle-borne IED, and 20-30 fighters followed with a ground assault and suicide vests.

"Coalition and partnered forces engaged and defended the ISIS attack with direct fire before destroying enemy assault vehicles and the remaining fighters with multiple coalition airstrikes," the coalition said in a news release.

It is not known how long the battle lasted.

Initial reports indicate the assault did not result in any coalition casualties, a coalition official told CNN.

