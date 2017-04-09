W.H. considers order that could lead to more tariffs

Story highlights If the results of the investigation show an impact, it could lead to more tariffs on imported goods

It is unclear when Trump might sign the order

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's administration is drafting an executive order to investigate the extent to which the unfair dumping and subsidization of certain imports adds to the US trade deficit.

If the results of the investigation show an impact, it could lead to more tariffs on imported goods, an administration official told CNN.

The investigation could result in "everything from no action at all to the levying of supplemental duties," the official said.

"But whichever action we take would be informed by the results of the investigation and not by predetermined conclusions," the official added.

Axios first reported the potential executive order, saying it would target steel and aluminum imports and possibly household goods. The US steel industry largely blames China for a glut of steel on the global market that has driven down prices.

