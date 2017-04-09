Obama's Syria mistake is now Trump's problem

Story highlights It's fantasy to think Syria's civil war can be contained; it will take a Herculean effort to reach a peaceful solution, Nader Hashemi writes

Syrian refugee crisis was key to rise of ISIS, success of Brexit and the Trump campaign, he says

Nader Hashemi is the Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver. His latest book is "Sectarianization: Mapping the New Politics of the Middle East." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Two positive developments can be discerned from the Tomahawk missile attack on Syria.

First, Bashar Al-Assad will have to think twice about using chemical weapons again. Donald Trump has drawn his own red line in Syria, and there is now a price to be paid -- assuming Trump keeps his word -- for dropping sarin gas on civilians.

Secondly, we are now all talking about Syria. Before the missile strike, the general assumption was that Syria no longer mattered. The fall of Aleppo meant that Assad, and his Iranian/Russian allies, had won the war as a fait accompli.

Nader Hashemi

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said last week that a new "political reality" had emerged in Syria "that we have to accept." But do we?

The conflict in Syria is a global problem, back at the top of the international agenda, while another American president grapples with its complexity.