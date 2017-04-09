Story highlights 25 killed in Tanta blast; 11 dead in Alexandria

Dozens wounded

(CNN) Bombs targeted two Coptic churches in Egypt as the Christian faithful observed Palm Sunday, one of the most important days on the religion's calendar.

A powerful blast rippled through a Palm Sunday service at a Coptic Christian church in the northern Egypian city of Tanta, killing 25 people and wounding 60 others, state TV reported. The explosive device at St. George's Coptic church in Tanta was planted under a seat in the church, where it detonated in the main prayer hall, it said.

At least 11 people were killed and 35 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack outside Saint Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Alexandria, according to two state-news outlets. Egyptian state media also reports that the head of Egypt's Coptic Church Pope Tawadros II was inside the Church when the blast happened. He was not injured.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter, and marks the start of Holy Week for Christians.