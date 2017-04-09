Story highlights Dozens more were wounded

Attack occurred on Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week for Christians

(CNN) At least 21 people were killed by an explosion at a Coptic Christian church in northern Egypt during a service to celebrate Palm Sunday, state television reported.

An additional 50 others were wounded in the blast at St. George (Mar Girgis) Coptic church in Tanta, it said.

Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter, and marks the start of Holy Week for Christians.

Social media video showed crowds gathered outside the church shortly after the attack.

