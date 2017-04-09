Story highlights An additional 40 others were wounded

Attack occurred on Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week for Christians

(CNN) At least 15 people were killed by an explosion at a Coptic Christian church in northern Egypt during a service to celebrate Palm Sunday, state media reported.

An additional 40 others were wounded in the blast at St. George (Mar Girgis) Coptic church in Tanta, according to state-run al-Ahram newspaper.

Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter, and marks the start of Holy Week for Christians.

CNN Map

Coptic Christians make up about 10% of Egypt's population of 91 million.

Read More